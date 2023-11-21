Dillon Gabriel expected to be available this week per Brent Venables

The Oklahoma Sooners are in preparation for a short week to play their final game of the season on Black Friday. The Sooners look for revenge against the TCU Horned Frogs who beat them 55-24 a season ago.

After a close win against the BYU Cougars, the attention now turns to the health of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel was injured at the end of the second half of that game, and true freshman Jackson Arnold finished the win over BYU.

Brent Venables described the injury as an upper-body injury, but some reports came out that it was a head injury. That led many to think he might not be available this week. But it’s not just Gabriel. Starting wide receiver Jalil Farooq was also injured on the third down catch that sealed the win for the Sooners.

Venables provided an update on each of their status for the game this weekend. “I feel like both of those guys will, if they continue to progress throughout the week, that they’ll be available this weekend,” Venables said.

That’s big news for Oklahoma. Not that after a full week of practice, Arnold wouldn’t be able to get the job done, but having Gabriel and his experience back there is best for the team. Also, the game last year is the game where he was knocked out causing him to miss most of that game and the loss to Texas.

Combine that with it being senior night, and I’m sure it’s a game Gabriel has had circled on his calendar for quite a while. Hopefully, the team can send Gabriel and all of the other seniors out on a high note.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire