Dillon Gabriel among Pro Football Focus’ highest graded returning quarterbacks for 2023

The 2023 college football season will be written by returning quarterbacks. It’s a deep group of passers that features 2022’s Heisman trophy winner and a number of players that had breakout seasons a year ago.

Pro Football Focus released a list of their highest-graded returning quarterbacks for the 2023 season, and Dillon Gabriel was among a who’s who of players.

Despite missing a half against TCU and the Red River showdown, Gabriel was very good for his first year at the Power Five level. It helps that Gabriel worked with Lebby at UCF when he was a true freshman. It made for a seamless transition.

In Dillon Gabriel’s true freshman season in 2019, he and Lebby helped the UCF offense rank No. 5 in total offense. Gabriel had 3,653 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns that year. Against a higher level of competition, Gabriel put up similar numbers in his first season with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here’s a look a the top 10 returning quarterbacks according to Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) drops back to pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Travis is PFF’s highest-ranked returning quarterback for 2023 at 91.7. He’s an electric playmaker that can run and pass and will cause problems for teams all season. He’ll be a Heisman trophy contender this season.

Caleb Williams, USC

Dec 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; USA Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after winning the Heisman Award at The Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams is college football’s Patrick Mahomes. He can make any pass, scramble, and run with the best of them. He’s second in PFF’s grades at 91.6. He’s the heavy favorite to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft and is also one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy again.

Story continues

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Oct 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the football during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye carried the North Carolina Tar Heels at times by himself. He’s third in PFF’s grades at 91.5 and could even be better this year.

K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas

Aug 31, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson (1) runs around the block by Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Grayson Gunter (89) during the fourth quarter against the Portland State Vikings at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Jefferson is 4th on PFF’s grades in returning quarterbacks at 90.8. He’s a big quarterback that can run and throw. He’s a dynamic player that has the ability to put Arkansas on his back.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jayden Daniels is ranked 5th in PFF’s grades at 88.6. Daniels found new life at LSU under Brian Kelly and should continue that this year. Daniels completed 68.7% of his passes in 2022, throwing for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also ran for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns. It was an efficient season that helped keep the Tigers in some big-time games.

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is pressured in the pocket by Rutgers during the second quarter at the Gator Bowl during an NCAA College football game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Corey Perrine /The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Sam Hartman comes into this season ranked 6th in PFF’s grades at 88.4. Hartman transferred to Notre Dame and should continue to be just as good for the Fighting Irish as he was at Wake Forest. In 2022, Hartman threw for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns. He doesn’t offer much as a runner, but is one of the best passers in college football.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr. is 7th in PFF grades 87.9. Penix had a great year with his former coach Kalen DeBoer. After putting together an incredible season in 2022, where he threw for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns, Penix will be one of the underrated names in the Heisman conversation.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Dillon Gabriel was very good for the Sooners last season, making a seamless transition to Norman. He completed 63% of his passes for 3,168 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions during 2022.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix is 9th in PFF’s grades at 86.8. Nix had a breakout season in year one with the Oregon Ducks. He showed huge improvements as a passer from his days at Auburn. Nix completed 71.9% of his passes for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for 510 yards and 14 more scores.

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) runs with the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) during the third quarter of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Shrader rounds out the top 10 of PFF’s quarterback grades at 86.1. Shrader has been very good at Syracuse and is one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the country heading into 2023. Shrader threw for 2,645 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 444 yards and nine more scores a year ago.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire