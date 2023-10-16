Dillon Dube with a Powerplay Goal vs. Washington Capitals
Dillon Dube (Calgary Flames) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 10/16/2023
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Rangers are headed home to Arlington with a 2-0 lead in this ALCS.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
The different ways the Jets and Giants handled crucial goal-line situations Sunday shows the difference in the teams' directions
Damien Harris is reportedly 'going to be fine' after being taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday night.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Oregon's coach was aggressive the whole game. Was it always the smart play? Also in this edition: Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken their lumps after an embarrassing few weeks but far exceeded expectations.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
The Heisman Trophy odds have shifted dramatically after Week 7 of the college football season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
The Rangers are 6-0 this postseason after beating the Astros on Sunday in Houston.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.