Dillon Dube with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks

Reuters

The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.