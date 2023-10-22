Dillon Danis hits free agency after release from Bellator contract

Dillon Danis is a free agent.

Danis, who is coming off a loss to Logan Paul in their boxing match this month, has his services available for bid after being released from his Bellator contract.

MMA Junkie verified the news with a person close to the situation following an initial report from Ariel Helwani on Saturday.

Danis, 30, made his name in combat sports as a standout jiu-jitsu competitor. He made his transition in MMA in April 2018, and after winning two fights under the Bellator banner, was sidelined from competition for several years.

After multiple attempts to return were postponed due to injuries, Danis finally made his comeback with an anticipated boxing match with Paul under the Misfits Boxing banner. He lost to Paul after he was disqualified in Round 6 following multiple attempts to grappling, the last of which saw Paul’s security enter the ring and prompt a melee that led to the fight being called off.

Danis has repeatedly expressed his interest to join the UFC roster, and the avenue is now possible now that he doesn’t have any contractual ties to any organization.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie