Dillon Brooks upgraded to questionable, Grizzlies guard could make season debut Wednesday

Jaren Jackson Jr. left his postgame press conference with a warning that Memphis Grizzlies fans have waited for since the season began.

"Two-four is coming back soon. A storm's coming," Jackson said Monday.

Two-four, of course, is Dillon Brooks' jersey number. On Tuesday, Brooks was upgraded to questionable ahead of the Grizzlies' game Wednesday hosting the Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast).

It means Brooks, the team's second leading scorer last season, is one step closer to finally making his season debut. He's missed the preseason and the first 10 games due to recovery from a fractured left hand last summer.

His return has been hinted for the past week since he played in two simulated games against the Hustle. He had a follow-up appointment with the Grizzlies' medical staff Monday that coach Taylor Jenkins said went well.

Brooks averaged a career-high 17.2 points last season. But its his defense the Grizzlies (6-4) have missed as they're ranked near the bottom of the NBA in points allowed per game and defensive rating.

He's often guard the opposing team's best perimeter player and the Grizzlies have given up big scoring nights to wings such as Paul George, Damian Lillard and Anthony Edwards so far this season.

"You know what he can do on both sides. He’s a two-way player that’s great at it, he knows how to get to his spots and pretty much locking anybody he has," Jackson said this week.

Brooks also gives the Grizzlies additional swagger with his emotional play. He drew a technical foul on the bench in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards after protesting a non-foul call against Ja Morant.

With his return, it's likely De'Anthony Melton could return to give the bench a scoring lift. Melton has averaged 12.3 points and shot 39.3% on a career-high 5.6 3-point attempts per game.

Ziaire Williams was also upgraded to questionable after missing Monday's game, which will create another logjam in the 10-man rotation.

However, it's a good problem for the Grizzlies to have. For the first time all season, they could be at full strength Wednesday with their two-way villain in Brooks to turn loose on both ends of the floor.

