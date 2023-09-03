Dillon Brooks steps up as Canada rallies past Spain, stays alive at World Cup

Ben DuBose
Despite trailing most of the way in an elimination game for both sides, Canada played its way into the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals with Sunday’s 84-80 win (box score) over Spain.

Perhaps the biggest reason was Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, who had a massive impact on both ends of the court as Canada rallied to a thrilling victory in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Brooks finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 27 minutes, shooting 8-of-12 from the field (66.7%) and a perfect 3-of-3 on 3-pointers. The Canadians were +13 in those minutes, best of any player on the floor, in a statement win over FIBA’s top-ranked team.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada with 30 points and 7 assists, while former NBA player Willy Hernangomez was strong in defeat with 25 points and 6 rebounds for Spain.

Read on for a compilation of highlights and social media observations from Brooks’ superb performance in Sunday’s game. The eight-team quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Brooks and Canada set to face off against Luka Doncic and Slovenia.

