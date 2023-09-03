Dillon Brooks steps up as Canada rallies past Spain, stays alive at World Cup

Despite trailing most of the way in an elimination game for both sides, Canada played its way into the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals with Sunday’s 84-80 win (box score) over Spain.

Perhaps the biggest reason was Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, who had a massive impact on both ends of the court as Canada rallied to a thrilling victory in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Brooks finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 27 minutes, shooting 8-of-12 from the field (66.7%) and a perfect 3-of-3 on 3-pointers. The Canadians were +13 in those minutes, best of any player on the floor, in a statement win over FIBA’s top-ranked team.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada with 30 points and 7 assists, while former NBA player Willy Hernangomez was strong in defeat with 25 points and 6 rebounds for Spain.

Read on for a compilation of highlights and social media observations from Brooks’ superb performance in Sunday’s game. The eight-team quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Brooks and Canada set to face off against Luka Doncic and Slovenia.

Dillon Brooks, Canada vs. Spain

Dillon Brooks hits a big 3 to tie the game. Dillon Brooks makes a great defensive rotation to force a turnover. Understand the flaws, recognize the potential impact. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) September 3, 2023

#Rockets legend Dillon Brooks trying to single handedly keep Canada alive in the World Cup — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks had his best game of the tournament today in a close win against Spain: 22 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK 8/12 FG

3/3 3PT

3/3 FT

82.6 TS%

+/- +13 pic.twitter.com/m6gLwE3uXv — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) September 3, 2023

FIBA World Cup quarterfinals: Lithuania vs Serbia (Tue)

Canada vs Slovenia (Wed)

(Winners play in the semifinals Fri) Italy vs USA (Tue)

Germany vs Latvia (Wed)

(Winners play in semis Fri) — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks with the clutch bucket in Canada's win over Spain @FIBAWC 22 PTS | 5 REB | 8/12 FGpic.twitter.com/z0tB27nNXP — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 3, 2023

“SGA was the MVP of this game, but Dillon Brooks was phenomenal on both ends of the floor in the 4th quarter, they don’t win without him today” pic.twitter.com/QwiE8DAGzh — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) September 3, 2023

SGA and Dillon Brooks in the 4th with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/UZOO5TnspE — Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) September 3, 2023

Tip your cap to Dillon Brooks who fought through foul trouble to score 22 points including three 3-pointers in CLUTCH moments. Played superb defense. Was the heart and soul of the club. Flat-out big time game. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks is outscoring Spain 11-7 in the 4th quarter. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks BIG three Canada is tied with a minute left Dillon Brooks forces the turnover Canada with a chance to take the lead Dillon Brooks. Dillon Brooks. Dillon Brooks. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks with a timely disruptive play to give Canada the chance to win this. — Kos NBA (@KosNBA) September 3, 2023

I will not tolerate anyone including me saying anything bad about Dillon Brooks ever again — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 3, 2023

Gilgeous-Alexander is the megastar and was so damn unflappable down the stretch. But Dillon Brooks is a stone cold killer and a winner. Without him in the fourth quarter, this doesn't happen. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks right now pic.twitter.com/v4qgdAxqfv — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) September 3, 2023

Canada does not win that game without Dillon Brooks. He was fantastic in that comeback, finished with 22 points and 5 boards, but made so many timely shots — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 3, 2023

“We want to win Gold. We want to make history” — Dillon Brooks “SAUGA CITY STAND UP.” – Both Brooks and RJ Barrett. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks provided all the good crazy needed for Canada to make that comeback, immense performance. — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) September 3, 2023

The hot takers were kinda close on Dillon Brooks playing in China. Just $80 million and 2500 miles. He was a monster in Indonesia!!! — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks legacy quarter??? pic.twitter.com/3hEppe3PEc — NBA Polls (@HoopsQuestions) September 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks. Houston Rocket. 😌 — lys ✨🫶🏽 (@lyssah_a) September 3, 2023

