Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant done with Andre Iguodala’s trade demand; Stephen Curry fired back
Andre Iguodala will almost certainly be in another uniform by Thursday night — and the young Grizzlies apparently can’t wait until he’s gone.
Golden State traded Iguodala to Memphis last summer in a cost-saving move, and Iguodala didn’t want to suit up for a rebuilding team. Memphis wasn’t going to buy him out, so the two sides agreed that Iguodala would sit out, away from the team, until a trade could be put together. Thing is, those “rebuilding” Grizzlies are 25-25 and comfortably sitting as the eighth seed in the West. They could use a veteran wing such as Iguodala, but he has not joined the team.
After another win on Monday night, Dillon Brooks made his thoughts on Iguodala public — and Ja Morant backed him up.
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 4, 2020
Stephen Curry stepped up and had Iguodala’s back.
Steph chimes in 👀 pic.twitter.com/0oz96WunJl
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2020
It’s easy to see why an aging veteran such as Iguodala wouldn’t want to spend the season on a rebuilding team. It’s also easy to see the feisty young Grizzlies would take offense to that.
If Iguodala gets traded — he’s trying to control where he gets sent — circle the date that team goes to Memphis. That will be a show.