Dillon Brooks hosts basketball clinic at Houston Boys & Girls Club

Earlier this weekend, Rockets forward Dillon Brooks hosted a basketball clinic for the youth at Morefield Boys & Girls Club, located on Houston’s south side. Brooks is in Houston as he prepares for the opening of 2023-24 training camp on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to the team, more than 60 kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston and the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department participated in drills led by Brooks.

In addition to conducting the clinic on Saturday, Brooks donated gift cards from Academy Sports + Outdoors to all participants. Video of Brooks interacting with the children is available here.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, Inc. is a nonprofit organization which provides an open-door policy facility featuring professional staff, unique programs, and a fun environment — with a mission of assisting youth in developing self-esteem and life skills.

They serve children between the ages of 6 and 17 while offering programs in the areas of character and leadership development; education and career development; health and life skills; the arts; and sports, fitness, and recreation.

