Dillon Brooks: Grizzlies had ‘cancer in the locker room’ last two years

Amid the hullabaloo he started over Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks shared an interesting revelation.

Peter Edmiston of The Athletic:

I asked Dillon Brooks what would characterize a distraction for his team: "I feel like a distraction would be a cancer in the locker room. In the past two years, we've had those. The Iguodala stuff, we knew from the jump he didn't want to be with this team." — Peter Edmiston (@peteredmiston) February 4, 2020





Brooks didn’t specify anyone, but a few things that happened in Memphis the previous two seasons:

Maybe Brooks was referring to all of those. Or none of those.

Gasol, Fizdale, Casspi, Temple and Parsons are all gone. The young Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant, look quite cohesive now.