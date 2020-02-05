Dillon Brooks: Grizzlies had ‘cancer in the locker room’ last two years

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Amid the hullabaloo he started over Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks shared an interesting revelation.

Peter Edmiston of The Athletic:

Brooks didn’t specify anyone, but a few things that happened in Memphis the previous two seasons:

Maybe Brooks was referring to all of those. Or none of those.

Gasol, Fizdale, Casspi, Temple and Parsons are all gone. The young Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant, look quite cohesive now.

