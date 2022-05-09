Dillon Brooks on flagrant foul on Gary Payton II: If I could take it back, I would

Vincent Goodwill: Dillon Brooks in his first comments since the flagrant foul on Gary Payton II. “If I could take it back, I would. It’s in the past.”

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Dillon Brooks on the Gary Payton II foul: “I didn’t mean for it to injure somebody. If I were to take it back in that moment, I would.” – 3:55 PM

Dillon Brooks on his reaction that Steve Kerr said he “broke the code” with his foul on Gary Payton II: “No reaction. I don’t even know what that means in the playoffs. I did not even understand what he meant by that.” Brooks stressed he tried to make a play on the ball – 3:45 PM

Dillon Brooks said he likes getting booed. He also said he won’t have a guard against being over hyped with the Golden State crowd against him. – 3:45 PM

It appears the Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for Game 4. On Ja, Jordan Poole, Steve Kerr, Dillon Brooks and a series that has taken a dismal turn. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:10 PM

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Game 3 against the Warriors for his flagrant foul two that injured Gary Payton II. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/gri… – 8:00 PM

After Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II, Steve Kerr said that Brooks “broke the code.”

Now, after Ja Morant injured his knee in Game 3, he suggested that Jordan Poole did the same in a tweet.

See what both teams said about the incident here: basketballnews.com/stories/did-jo… – 3:18 PM

Porter Jr. and Wiggins have been absolute hell on the offensive glass since the GPII injury. – 9:17 PM

Game 3 Grizzlies-Warriors aka Gary Payton II, in memoriam pic.twitter.com/CtISy8BusC – 8:19 PM

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Game 3 against the Warriors for his flagrant foul two that injured Gary Payton II. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/gri… – 6:00 PM

Question of the day from @GeraldBlss & @Rick Mahorn! Dillon Brooks is suspended for his foul on Gary Payton II for Game 3. Should he have been?

🔊🔊 Hear The Bottom Line Sports Show from 10am ET – 1pm ET on NBA Radio Channel 86 and the SXM App!

📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive – 11:25 AM

Before meeting the Grizzlies for Game 3 in the playoffs, the Warriors issued injury updates for Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/war… – 7:00 AM

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Game 3 against the Warriors for his flagrant foul two that injured Gary Payton II. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/05/gri… – 4:00 PM

