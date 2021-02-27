Dillon Brooks with a dunk vs the LA Clippers
Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 02/26/2021
The Buffalo Sabres enter the weekend dealing with injuries to two key players and uncertainty as to whether coach Ralph Krueger is going to end the benching of high-priced forward Jeff Skinner. Starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least both games of Buffalo’s weekend series against the Philadelphia Flyers due to a lower body injury. Captain Jack Eichel is considered day to day after a lower-body injury made him a last-minute scratch before Buffalo’s 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.
Rams coach Sean McVay admits he made some mistakes handling Jared Goff over the years, but would rather focus on the success they had together.
Everybody wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. So it is no surprise Russell Wilson’s unhappiness with the Seattle Seahawks comes with a caveat.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann. Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.
Police say the crash was "purely an accident" after the golfing champion flipped his car on Tuesday.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Panthers’ picking Mac Jones No. 8 in his latest mock draft. What to make of it.
The Miami Open announced Thursday its acceptance list for the upcoming 2021 tournament, and the biggest news is that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is among the players listed.
Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled Dominique Ducharme's debut as Montreal's coach, rallying to beat the Canadiens 6-3 on Thursday night to open a two-game series. The Jets rallied after Montreal took a 2-0 lead into the second period.
Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals on Thursday after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open.
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is coming off a sensational season and will be a free agent at the end of 2021. But he doesn't want to talk about a new contract.
Some of the highlights from this weekend's slate of soccer games on TV include Manchester United vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Seville.
One month after WNBA players helped oust Kelly Loeffler from the Senate, the league announced that it had approved sale of the franchise she co-owned.
This upcoming basketball season may be a little quieter for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers after Lebron James Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in his knee. On Thursday, the LA Daily News reported Bronny mentioned the injury recently on Twitch, the live streaming platform mostly for gamers. Bronny, the eldest son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon and has already been ranked 19th nationally, regardless of position. 247sports.com, lists him as a four-star recruit on their ‘Class of 2023’ list.
There has not been a prominent coach in Minnesota in the past half-century to accomplish so little and receive as many extensions as Richard Pitino, who had to be hearing the bell toll on his Gophers tenure inside the COVID quiet of Williams Arena on Thursday night. Pitino had thrilled the Gophers loyalists with an 18-15 record that included 6-12 in the Big Ten in 2014-15, his second season. ...
Kevin Harvick is old enough to remember a time before NASCAR held all its championships in one place to end the season. He was there at Homestead-Miami Speedway for all 18 years the track hosted NASCAR Championship Weekend, from its first year in 2002 all the way through its final go-around in 2019.
US Soccer Chief Comms Officer Neil Buethe told Insider "diversity, equity, and inclusion is a main focus" in the Federation's promotional efforts.
The UCLA gymnastics team will wear black and gold leotards featuring a raised fist on their shoulders at Saturday's Black Excellence meet against OSU.
The injury-prone forward has played in only 77 of 142 games since joining the Mavs, but their only path is to let this play out.
Sean McVay is acutely aware of the Rams' shortcomings. With Jared Goff and Todd Gurley gone, it's up to the Rams coach to correct the team's direction.
Third base gives Odor the best chances at steady at-bats and at proving that he is the productive offensive player he still claims to be.