Dillon Brooks: Andre Iguodala's Grizzlies exit can't come soon enough

Dillon Brooks says the departure of wantaway Memphis Grizzlies team-mate Andre Iguodala cannot come some enough.

Iguodala has not spent a minute on court for the Grizzlies following his arrival from the Golden State Warriors in the offseason.

The 36-year-old swingman could be on the move before Thursday's trade deadline, with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers said to be among the potential destinations for the veteran.

It has been reported the three-time NBA champion and 2015 Finals MVP could sit out the rest of the season if he does not get a switch away from Memphis.

Grizzlies shooting guard Brooks wants to see the back of Iguodala as soon as possible and go head-to-head with the 2012 All-Star to show him what he is missing.

He said: "A guy that's on our team doesn't want to be on our team.

"I can't wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him, and I can show him what really Memphis is about."

He added: "Andre Iguodala is a great player. I feel like he's doing the right thing for his career, but we don't really care.

"It's not a distraction at all. I laugh at that type of stuff."

Brooks' team-mates Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton seemingly backed his remarks when they were posted on Twitter.