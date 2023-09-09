Dillon Bell making plays for Georgia football now at running back

Georgia football sophomore Dillon Bell is listed as a wide receiver.

He's also now a difference-maker at running back as Ball State learned in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Houston native left three defenders in his tracks as he scooted for a 21-yard touchdown run to open a 21-0 lead.

More: Mekhi Mews, nicknamed 'Waffle House', the latest Georgia football walk-on success story

More: Georgia football vs. Ball State live score, updates and highlights from Sanford Stadium

Bell played some running back in high school and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has turned to him to help an offense shorthanded by injury.

The main pull for Bell to go to Georgia was AD Mitchell, the former Bulldog and now Texas wide receiver, who he went to middle school in the Houston area.

“I used to train with him in high school, too," Bell said. "He was always a guy I looked up to at a young age.”

Mitchell deciding to transfer this offseason hit Bell hard.

“That was like my best friend here my freshman year," he said. "I was like, ‘Dang.’ It was very sad. Well before he left, we talked and just chopped it. I know he’s going to do good things at Texas.”

Bell got some running back reps this preseason and had two carries for 31 yards after his touchdown.

“Everything is very fast paced here," he said. "It’s a big switch from high school, especially with the heat. Having the heat and coach getting on our tail, it helped me a lot, especially when it came to big moments last year in the game. It’s basically not letting the moment get too big when all the pressure is on.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: AD Mitchell helped get WR/RB Dillon Bell to Georgia football.