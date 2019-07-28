Dillon Bassett’s car runs into track sweeper in Iowa Xfinity race

Dillon Bassett was in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

With 27 laps to go, Bassett was among several cars that tried to make it to pit road for what would likely be the final pit stop of the race.

While the other cars made it onto pit road without incident, Bassett did not, as his Chevrolet ran into the rear of a track sweeper that had been clearing up track drying powder near the entrance to pit road.

There was some smoke coming out of the rear of the sweeper just before impact that may have obscured Dillon’s vision.

Bassett finished 26th.

