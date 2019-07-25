Dillian Whyte drugs test: Andy Ruiz Jr reacts and casts doubt over Anthony Joshua rematch

Andy Ruiz Jr has placed doubt over his rematch against Anthony Joshua following reports of an alleged failed drugs test for British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte.

The Mexican-America shocked the world by upsetting Joshua last month to capture the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles.

But the Brit has a rematch clause, with the location of the fight thought to be the only stumbling block.

But after promoter Eddie Hearn acknowledged reports by Boxing Scene that allege Whyte has failed UKAD drugs test for a banned substance, Ruiz Jr has made the bold claim he is unwilling to travel to the UK for the rematch.

He wrote: “I’m not going to the UK for the rematch #issasetup”.

Though Ruiz Jr appeared to backtrack somewhat a few hours later, acknowledging the debate with fans.

“I love everyone’s passion for boxing on twitter,” Ruiz Jr added.

“I appreciate the people who can argue without insulting those are the people I will always reply to. It’s all love.”

While Whyte’s ‘A’ sample from a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) test taken three days before the fight on July 17 has returned positive for a banned substance, it is unclear whether his ‘B’ sample has been tested yet.

Hearn released a statement in response to the report, but failed to confirm whether a test had been failed or not.

Andy Ruiz Jr is reluctant to travel to the UK for the rematch (AFP/Getty)

“Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout,” Hearn announced.

“Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC​.”