Dillian Whyte doubts Tyson Fury will face him and claims he would ‘break down’ WBC champion if they met

Dillian Whyte believes Tyson Fury will attempt to swerve a fight with him and maintains he has the game to “break down” the WBC world heavyweight champion.

The Gypsy King knocked out Deontay Wilder on Saturday with a stunning, aggressive display to dethrone the American.

While a third fight with the Bronze Bomber awaits due to a stipulation in the contract for the initial rematch, there is also the potential for a historic undisputed fight against Anthony Joshua with all four major belts now residing in the UK.

And Whyte, who fears Fury will dodge his mandatory due by February 2021, claims his style would cause the lineal champion problems.

“Listen, he should be fighting me next, regardless of whatever he thinks, whatever AJ thinks,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I deserve it. I’ve worked hard for my title shot and I keep fighting and I keep risking my position. I’ve been No 1 contender for ages now. They should fight no-one else, apart from me. I’ve done everything that is required of me, so now it’s my turn.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they haven’t already started talking about the [Anthony Joshua] fight. Fury won’t face me, unless he gets put in a position, where he has to face me. Everybody is going to be: ‘He just beat Wilder.’ That don’t mean sh*t. This is boxing and styles make fights. Tyson Fury knows I’ve got what it takes to beat him.

“Fury moves his head well, but he’s got a big body. Keep targeting his body and back him up. You have to lay leather on him and hit him hard to the body. That’s where you wear him down. If you hit him to the body hard enough and consistent enough you break him down.

“All the top heavyweights know that I’m going to give them hard work, because I always come to leave it on the line. You know me, if I’m down on points, I will start swinging it out.”

Whyte is now awaiting his next opponent after Ukad dropped a doping charge against the Londoner following his victory against Oscar RIvas.

With the 31-year-old now in the clear and his mandatory opportunity seemingly still some way off, talks have progressed well for a fight against former world title challenger Alexander Povetkin,

That fight may land on 2 May, with the Russian turning out a mediocre display in a generous draw against Michael Hunter last time out on the undercard of Joshua against Andy Ruiz.

