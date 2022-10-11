Trent Dilfer says Bears' Justin Fields is the best Elite 11 QB ever

Dilfer says Fields is the best Elite 11 QB ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trent Dilfer showed undeniable praise for Justin Fields from the Bears' loss on his weekly 670 the Score segment.

He broke down various instances from Sunday's loss of Fields' tranquility and dominance in the pocket while pointing out his improving ability to escape the pocket. Dilfer also tipped his cap to Luke Getsy and the offensive staff for calling plays helpful to Fields' strengths.

But, nothing Dilfer said was more eye-opening than what one of his evaluators said about Fields when he visited Dilfer's Elite 11 football camp – a football camp for high school quarterbacks to compete. The camp has hosted an abundance of top-tier names like Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck, Tim Tebow, etc.

Fields won the Elite 11 MVP award over Lawrence and other notable high school quarterbacks.

"Of all the guys we've had, and Joey's [Jonathan Roberts] evaluated over 700 quarterbacks for 12 straight years. Justin [Fields] is his number one all-time favorite and says 'I will put my life that Justin Fields will be successful,'" Dilfer said.

Roberts has been with the camp for 11 years and his sentiments for Fields carry a lot of weight. There's a lot of belief Fields will be a long-term quarterback – maybe the first perennial quarterback in Chicago Bears history.

It hasn't translated to the stat sheet yet, but his willingness to work, ask questions and learn from his peers and mentors is translating to the field. The overall consensus from Sunday's game is a moral victory. While not a win on the record, there were plenty of developmental wins to take away from the game.

Fields' potential for success was seen early on in his career, dating back to his high school days in Georgia. But, his personality goes a long way in helping his development.

"He's just an awesome kid. He wants to learn," Dilfer said. "He's always asking the right people the right questions. He doesn't have a big ego. He's very confident, but he doesn't treat people like they're less than him."

