Dijonai Carrington unavailable for the remainder of Season 2

Dijonai Carington is a guard for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and played college basketball at Baylor University. She was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Sun. Carrington also plays for Athletes Unlimited, which takes place during part of the WNBA offseason.

Season 2 of Athletes Unlimited basketball kicked off in Dallas on February 19 with the Week 1 draft. After being inactive in Week 1 of the season, Carrington was active for Week 2 and Week 3. However, it has been confirmed by Athletes Unlimited, after being first reported from basketball insider Khristina Williams per Jade Hewitt, that Carrington will be unavailable for the remainder of Season 2.

Dijonai Carrington will remain inactive for the rest of the @AUProSports season, per @JadeHewittMedia. #AUHoops — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) March 12, 2023

While Carrington has not been playing, she has been vital to her team. Fellow Athletes Unlimited player, Rebecca Harris, shared her thoughts on the news.

Although inactive… been a vital piece to the bench… https://t.co/fKeA05CzBK — Rebecca 🏀🏘 📕 (@Rebecca30H) March 12, 2023

Fans still get to see Carrington on the sidelines and have the chance to meet her and get an autograph, but will have to wait to watch her play until the WNBA season starts.

Carrington and the Connecticut Sun play their first game of the WNBA season on May 19 against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. CT.

