DiJonai Carrington on shutting down Caitlin Clark in WNBA debut

DiJonai Carrington breaks down her defensive performance against Caitlin Clark in the Sun's season opener
Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80. The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).
It's not time to worry about Caitlin Clark after Indiana Fever lose season opener

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz reacts to Tuesday night's season opener from former Iowa star Caitlin Clark as her Indiana Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun 92-71. Clark put up 20 points on 5-15 shooting from the field; a pedestrian showing from her, as she averaged over 30 in her final year with the Hawkeyes.

Fitz urges calm and patience with Clark's expectations, as the leap from college into the pros is steeper than the public realizes and the WNBA currently sits in the middle of a talent explosion with some of the deepest and most stacked rosters the league has ever seen.
Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women's basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.
Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?

The WNBA was the first league formed in partnership with the NBA, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise?
Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70. The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.
