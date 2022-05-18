DiJonai Carrington with a Buzzer Beater vs. New York Liberty

Reuters

The European Union's fiscal response to the economic effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine must be more targeted and selective than the blanket support offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said. The war in Ukraine has reduced euro zone growth forecasts to 2.7% this year from 4.0% predicted in February, as the Russian invasion hit confidence and supply chains and sharply boosted energy prices that triggered a surge in consumer inflation. "Now we have a new crisis, and the new crisis is similar to the previous one because it is again an external shock, with uneven consequences among countries -- depending on the (number of accepted) refugees, oil dependency on Russia etc," Gentiloni told a panel at the Brussels Economic Forum.