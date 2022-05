Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — Todd Bowles didn’t tell Tom Brady he wanted him to participate in offseason workouts, something the quarterback has rarely done in his career. But Bowles is not surprised by Brady throwing to teammates on Wednesday and Thursday during phase 2 of the team’s voluntary offseason program. “Tom’s a worker,” Bowles said. “Tom comes in on his own. He doesn’t need to be here. But you don’t ...