DiJonai Carrington with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
DiJonai Carrington (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 05/25/2021
Houston-based natural gas company Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has agreed to merge with Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in an all-stock merger of equals. The enterprise value for the combined entity will be approximately $17 billion. Cimarex shares declined 7.1% on May 24, while shares of Cabot plunged 6.8%. The merger will create a diversified energy leader with the combination of two industry-leading operators having top-tier oil and natural gas assets. Notably, the combined company will be headquartered in Houston under a new name. Per the terms of the deal, shareholders of Cimarex will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share held. The transaction, which awaits both companies’ shareholders’ approval and certain regulatory approvals, is likely to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Upon completion of the transaction, existing Cimarex shareholders will own 50.5% of the combined entity, while the remaining portion will be owned by shareholders of Cabot on a fully diluted basis. Furthermore, the deal is expected to generate annual general and administrative cost synergies of $100 million starting within 18 months to two years. The combined entity is expected to have an annual base dividend of $0.50 per share to be paid quarterly, along with a quarterly variable dividend, with the target of achieving a capital return of a minimum of 50% of quarterly free cash flow. Notably, the first dividend payment is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Moreover, a special dividend of $0.50 per share to all common shareholders of the combined business is also in the pipeline upon closure of the deal. (See Cabot stock analysis on TipRanks) Cabot CEO Dan O. Dinges said, “The combination of Cabot and Cimarex will create a free cash flow focused, diversified energy company with the scale, inventory and financial strength to thrive across commodity price cycles. The combined business will be overseen by an experienced Board and a management team that is committed to a prudent strategy built on disciplined capital investment, strong free cash flow generation and increasing returns to shareholders.” Following the deal announcement, Siebert Williams Shank analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $25 (50.6% upside potential). According to Sorbara, “the sell-off is the typical ‘sell the deal’ type reaction and we expect the share price to stabilize/recover as the dust settles, given that the proforma Company has a peer leading, double-digit FCF yield of nearly 15.0% in 2022/2023. We maintain our Buy and $25 PT, as we believe the weakness will prove to be a buying opportunity.” Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic on the stock’s outlook. The Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 4 Buy ratings versus 8 Hold ratings. The average analyst price target stands at $20.86 and implies upside potential of 25.7% to current levels. Related News: JD.com’s Q1 Results Exceed Analysts’ Expectations; Street Says Buy Cisco’s Q4 Earnings Outlook Miss Estimates After Q3 Beat; Shares Drop After-Hours Lennox Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 19% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Moderna Expands Partnership with Aldevron; Shares Rise 2% Target Hospitality Posts Loss in Q1; Shares Up Builders Firstsource to Snap Up Cornerstone Building for $400M, Boost Geographic Presence Nordson Delivers Strong Q2 Results, Shares Pop 4%
Lordstown Motors reported a larger-than-expected first quarter loss. Spending increased as the company chopped the projected production of its electric-truck Endurance in half.
The video showed Sofia Sapega saying she edited a Telegram channel that "publishes private information about internal affairs officers."
Brooks Koepka was surprisingly shaky in his final round of the PGA Championship.
Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.
The Suns looked great in Game 1, and the Lakers need some urgency in Game 2.
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.
Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021
Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.
"I like the dirt now."
YouTube celebrity-turned boxer Jake Paul reportedly signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports which has the boxing world in an uproar with Tyson Fury and Shaq calling him out on social media.
A Serie A season like no other heralded a changing of the guard at the top of Italian football. In his second year in charge of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte masterminded a superb league campaign that ended his club's 11-year wait for the title. In doing so, Conte halted Juventus' nine-year stranglehold on the trophy, a run that he kick-started by leading the Turin club to the first three between 2011 and 2014.
Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/22/2021
Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.
Jack Hermansson put an exclamation point on his UFC Fight Night 188 win with a third round worthy of 10-8 scores.
Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Boston Celtics, 05/22/2021
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.
Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?