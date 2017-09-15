New digs for Falcons as they welcome formidable Packers

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons players celebrate in the locker room after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, in Atlanta. When the Falcons host the Packers on Sunday night, it will be both an early indicator of the NFC's balance of power as well as the third meeting between the teams in less than 11 months. All three of those games have been in Atlanta, though this one will be at a new venue. The Falcons (1-0) are making the regular-season debut at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which replaced the Georgia Dome. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The last time they faced off in Atlanta, the Falcons routed the Packers for the NFC title. When they meet Sunday night, the site will be different as the Falcons play their first regular-season game in Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Considering how poorly Green Bay played last January at the Georgia Dome, it probably welcomes the change of venue.

''It's past,'' Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists. ''You can't rewrite history. It's just two 1-0 teams who both think we can be there at the end of the season. These are the type of games, like last week, that you win these games and you feel better in December and January when you're coming down to filling out that 12-team bracket.''

They got to 1-0 in dissimilar ways.

Green Bay completely shut down Seattle - yet another highly touted NFC contender - at Lambeau Field. Atlanta struggled with lowly Chicago before a goal-line stand, helped by a dropped pass that should have been a touchdown, allowed it to survive.

Now, the Falcons, who followed that NFC championship win with a Super collapse against New England, open their new digs officially. The roof will even be open for the first time during a game, it appears. So the Falcons would play their first open-air home game since 1991, their final season at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium.

Week 2 began with the Houston Texans' 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Deshaun Watson ran 49 yards for a touchdown in his first NFL start and led Houston's depleted offense to a late clinching field goal. Watson showed up in a black tuxedo for his first NFL start - it was his 22nd birthday, no less - and showed the flash that helped him lead Clemson to a national title.

The Texans (1-1) got the most out of their depleted offense, and then let their defense do the rest. The Bengals (0-2) have failed to score a touchdown in their first two games to open a season for the first time in their 50 seasons.

Dallas (1-0) at Denver (1-0)

After manhandling the Giants, Dallas can really prove it is an NFC power again by crossing over, heading to the Rockies and beating the Broncos. The Cowboys had the ball for so long against New York that the Giants' formidable defense withered. Denver's D is just as good, so it's a matchup of Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott, Jason Witten and that terrific offensive line against Von Miller, Aqib Talib & Co.

Dallas last beat Denver in 1995, a Super Bowl season for the Cowboys.

The Broncos might have found yet another dangerous receiver in Bennie Fowler III, who had two TD receptions as they held on to edge the Chargers on Monday night. But the run game must be sharp in this one.

Philadelphia (1-0) at Kansas City (1-0)

Both come off impressive road wins.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is a disciple of Chiefs head man Andy Reid. Their forte is offense, and Kansas City was opportunistic and, at times, dominant in New England with the ball.

RB Kareem Hunt set a rookie debut record with 246 yards from scrimmage, while WR Tyreek Hill has a 60-plus yard TD in five consecutive games.

Philly's Carson Wentz, 4-0 in September matches, must watch for Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston, who had 4 + sacks the last time the clubs met.

New England (0-1) at New Orleans (0-1)

Yes, it really did happen in the 2017 kickoff game: New England got hammered in the fourth quarter at home by Kansas City.

Usually, the Patriots respond after a loss, especially one in which Tom Brady struggled. Since 2003, the Patriots are 42-6 in the regular season after a loss.

''What you are in September is different from what you're gonna be as the season goes on,'' Brady says. ''You're trying to see where your deficiencies are and you're trying to make improvements. Obviously what we did the other night is not good enough, by any means.''

New Orleans had far too many deficiencies at Minnesota, and its loose coverage of receivers could be its demise against Brady. But Drew Brees can make up for some issues.

Minnesota (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0)

The Vikings, particularly second-round running back Dalvin Cook (127 yards rushing) were impressive on Monday night against New Orleans, but a short turnaround for a trip to the Steel City is never enviable. Their last win in Pittsburgh came on Sept. 24, 1995.

Cleveland kept it close against archrival Pittsburgh, which seemed out of synch. Maybe star RB Le'Veon Bell will be more impactful after not reporting until Sept. 1; he had 32 yards on the ground last week, tying a career low.

