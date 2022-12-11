Diggs suffers injury scare, Hankins questionable to return

Amidst all the worries at the cornerback position, Trevon Diggs has been the one consistency. After his meteoric rise with 11 interceptions in 2021, he’s converted into a complete cornerback in 2022 that quarterbacks have stayed away from with purpose.

With both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown’s seasons over, Diggs went to the sideline in the second quarter against the Texans, clearly feeling some pain in his left hand. Trainers came to Diggs, and he went straight to the locker room to be evaluated.

During Diggs’ absence, Nahshon Wright took over in his place. Late in the second quarter, Diggs returned to the field after being evaluated in the locker room. defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins made a fourth-down stop but suffered a right arm injury in the process.

With the concern of Hankins, Dan Quinn’s defense takes another hit. In good news for Hankins’ absence, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna is back after a month-long absence. For now, Dallas has Diggs back and a sigh of relief on that end.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

