Diggs, but no Lamb: PFF’s 2020 redraft exercise leaves Cowboys thin

There’s no question that 2020 was, overall, a fantastic draft for the Cowboys. Of the team’s seven picks that year, two have already been to a Pro Bowl; CeeDee Lamb as a 1,100-yard receiver and Trevon Diggs as the league’s interception leader. Tyler Biadasz took over the starting center job a month into his rookie campaign, and Neville Gallimore has become a key contributor in the team’s interior defensive line rotation.

Reggie Robinson II and Bradlee Anae are playing for new teams now, and Ben DiNucci remains buried on the Cowboys depth chart at quarterback, but the hits definitely outweigh the misses when looking at 2020 in hindsight.

Not every team can say the same. Pro Football Focus has done a hypothetical redraft of 2020. Using what we know now, what should teams have done with their first-round picks that year?

Thankfully, it’s just a what-if exercise, because the Cowboys come away with far less in this alternate reality than they got in real life.

8. Arizona Cardinals: WR CeeDee Lamb

With the eighth pick in 2020, Arizona originally selected linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The Clemson product started all 17 games for the Cardinals last year and finished 2021 as the team’s third-leading tackler. He’s recorded 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, and eight TFLs in two seasons.

Solid, but he’s no CeeDee Lamb. But as PFF’s Ben Linsey points out:

“Wide receiver wasn’t a glaring need for Arizona entering the 2020 draft. The Cardinals had just added DeAndre Hopkins to a receiving corps that also featured Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, and 2019 second-round pick Andy Isabella. However, they would have been wise to target a receiver like Lamb rather than Simmons (49.7 PFF grade in 2021), in hindsight.

“Lamb improved his PFF receiving grade from 72.6 as a rookie to 84.8 in 2021 (eighth among qualifying wide receivers) and could be in store for a massive 2022 season in Dallas following Amari Cooper’s departure. He would give his former college quarterback Kyler Murray another high-quality receiving option to pair with Hopkins.”

Lamb’s rapport with Murray was evident when they were at Oklahoma. The Cardinals quarterback lobbied for a reunion in Arizona when Lamb was coming out and the two remain close.

Lamb has developed remarkable chemistry with Dak Prescott in Dallas, too. The veteran quarterback even went so far as to have Lamb’s locker moved right next to his own so that the pair can continue to foster that bond now that the 23-year-old is the Cowboys’ WR1.

But if the Cardinals had it to do over again, it’s hard to imagine them passing up Lamb with the eighth overall pick.

And it would have kept Dallas shopping for wide receiver depth, and likely would have kept Amari Cooper wearing the star.

17. Dallas Cowboys: CB Trevon Diggs

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

If Lamb had been off the board when the Cowboys were up with the 17th overall selection in 2020, their next best bet would have been the player they ultimately got with Pick No. 51.

Despite players like Jonathan Taylor, Chase Claypool, Xavier McKinney, and Jerry Jeudy still being available in this redraft scenario, Trevon Diggs is the smart choice here. It just goes to show what a colossal break the Cowboys got when the Alabama corner fell to the middle of the second round.

Writes Linsey:

“Diggs was one of the most polarizing players in the NFL last season because of how often he made and allowed big plays in coverage. His 11 interceptions were three more than any other defender, but Diggs also allowed a league-high 1,016 passing yards into his coverage on the season. The value that he can offer as a defensive playmaker who returns the ball back to the Cowboys’ offense keeps him in Dallas in this re-draft.”

The concept of risk versus reward enters the chat every time Diggs’s name is brought up. While PFF ranked him 2021’s best cornerback in press coverage earlier this week, they also pointed out his low overall grade of 58.3 out of 100.

The interception total will be absurdly hard to duplicate, but Diggs has undeniable talent, playing defense with a wide receiver’s mentality. Head coach Mike McCarthy has even- cautiously- compared him to Deion Sanders in terms of his knack for turning most every opposing pass attempt into a 50/50 proposition.

Those are odds the Cowboys like, and they would have made Diggs a surefire first-round pick if the 2020 draft were to be played out again.

