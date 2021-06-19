Diggins-Smith (21 PTS), Turner (15 PTS) Lead Merc (June 18, 2021)

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Skylar Diggins-Smith (21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST) and Brianna Turner (15 PTS, 6-8 FGM, 8 REB, 3 STL) led the way for Phoenix in a bounce-back win on the road.

Recommended Stories