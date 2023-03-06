Digging into Derek Carr contract numbers in deal with Saints

The numbers are in on Derek Carr’s contract with the Saints. And as per usual, there’s the numbers initially reported (from the agents to through the media) and the *actual* numbers.

In this case, Carr signs a four-year, $150 million deal in New Orleans with $100 million in guarantees. But a closer look shows it’s really something closer to a two or three-year deal with $60 million fully guaranteed.

Presumably, this means Derek Carr gets $60 million over the first two years (plus $10 million guaranteed in Year 3) from the Saints. He was set to make $75 million in 2023-24 on his Raiders' deal—which is good context on why Vegas couldn't trade him. (*Corrected.) https://t.co/f1ECeu6CEq — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr deal (without the fluff nonguaranteed last two years):

Two years, $60 million.

Probably another $10 million but after what happened last year, you never know. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 6, 2023

So, Carr gets between $30 million and $35 million per season over two seasons in New Orleans and then we’ll see. But safe to say, he will never see the fourth year of this contract.

Overall, this is a good deal for both Carr and the Saints.

The Saints didn’t have to trade any assets to acquire him because Carr didn’t void his no-trade clause, forcing the Raiders to cut him.

And in return, Carr gets the same money the Saints were initially reportedly offering, but with more guaranteed money overall ($60 million vs $40 million in his previous contract) and Saints — who are considerably cap strapped — get to spread out the cap hit from Carr over multiple years on the four-year deal.

