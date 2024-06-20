From Digao to Antonio: famous ‘brother deals’ at Milan amid Zirkzee links

In the negotiations between AC Milan and Kia Joorabchian over Joshua Zirkzee, the striker’s younger brother was brought up and could perhaps be the key to the operation. Indeed, it is something we have seen before.

We were the first to reveal that Jordan Zirkzee, the younger brother of Joshua, had been a topic of discussion in the negotiations between Milan and Joorabchian. Newspapers picked it up this morning and it remains to be seen if this will be the key to a positive conclusion.

‘Brother deals’ is something we have seen before, as Milan agreed to sign the centre-back Digao when Ricky Kaka joined back in 2003. The younger brother didn’t have a very successful career, though, making just three appearances for the Rossoneri and spending most of his time in Serie B.

A similar situation took place in 2017, when Milan secured an agreement for the renewal of Gigio Donnarumma with Mino Raiola. The goalkeeper’s older bother Antonio, also a goalkeeper, joined from the Greek side Asteras Tripolis and signed a four-year contract with the club.

Just like Digao, Antonio also made just three appearances for the Rossoneri but some fans will remember the Coppa Italia derby against Inter. The goalkeeper became the unexpected hero in that game but then remained the deputy for his younger brother, who always played.

Antonio’s contract expired in 2021 and he joined Serie C side Padova, where he has been a regular starter since.