'Difficult to stay at Barcelona' - Messi's father & agent opens door to Man City move

Lionel Messi's father and agent has opened the door to a move to Manchester City, admitting it will be "difficult" for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to remain at Barcelona.

Messi shocked the football world last week by submitting a formal transfer request at Camp Nou, which saw him outline his desire to activate the release clause in his current contract, which expires in 2021.

A number of possible next destinations have been mooted for the Argentine in the wake of the news, including Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, but Goal understands that City boss Guardiola has already contacted the diminutive superstar over a potential switch to Etihad Stadium.

Jorge Messi told El Chrininguito of his son's current situation after arriving in Barcelona on Wednesday: "Future at Barcelona? Is difficult. It would be difficult to stay"

Quizzed on City's interest in the Blaugrana talisman, Jorge responded: "I haven't talked with Pep. There is nothing yet with City."

