“Difficult” to see D’Andre Swift playing on Sunday

The Lions added running back D'Andre Swift to their injury report on Thursday with a concussion and it doesn’t look like he will be getting out of the protocol before Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said on Friday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that it will be “difficult” for Swift to get cleared in time to play this weekend. That leaves Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson on track to be the running backs on Sunday.

Patricia also fielded questions about when Swift was injured. He practiced Wednesday and spoke to reporters after the session, so he was not in the protocol at that point. Patricia would not say if the concussion occurred during football activities or not.

Swift has 70 carries for 331 yards and 31 catches for 275 yards. The second-round pick has scored six touchdowns overall.

