'It is a difficult one to take' - Dias

[Getty Images]

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says his team have to be mentally strong and quickly put aside their Champions League disappointment.

In three days Pep Guardiola's side will face Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final, before travelling to Brighton in the Premier League the following Thursday.

"I don't know what to say," said Dias. "It is frustrating as we dominated the whole game and then you go to penalties.

"The effort was there and we had chances, so it's a difficult one to take.

"You always end up doing everything to try to avoid penalties. That's what they wanted.

"We fought, we had our chances but it wasn't our day. Sometimes the ball goes in, sometimes it doesn't. Now we have to look forward to what's to come in the season.

"We won't have much time to rest. It's a busy part of the season. Now is a time to be strong especially in the head. We're still in two important competitions."