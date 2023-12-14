How difficult is LSU football's 2024 schedule? Here are 5 takeaways

BATON ROUGE — LSU football's 2024 schedule is here.

The SEC on Wednesday announced the dates for every game in the conference in 2024. The conference had previously announced each SEC team's opponents for next season but without any dates.

Here are five takeaways from LSU's 2024 schedule.

LSU football schedule 2024

The first four weeks will be enlightening

LSU has a challenging opening four weeks into the schedule, as it faces a trio of Power-5 conference foes.

The Tigers travel to Las Vegas and face Southern Cal to open the year on Sept. 1 before playing Nicholls in Week 2 for the home opener. LSU then hits the road again in a matchup against South Carolina in Columbia before heading back home in Week 4 to face UCLA.

A strong start could make LSU a lead contender to win the national title out of the gates, but a slow one could sink its season almost immediately.

LSU has two well-placed off weeks

LSU's two off weeks in 2024 will be Week 6 and Week 10.

The first off week comes after LSU's matchup against South Alabama and before it hosts Ole Miss. The second off week occurs the week after its trip to Texas A&M and before its annual showdown against Alabama.

Having three consecutive SEC matchups, including two on the road, after the first off week makes the break good timing for the Tigers, especially after the craziness of the beginning of their schedule.

The second off week coming just before their matchup against Alabama maintains a tradition that has served the Tigers well at times in the past.

Consecutive road trips to Arkansas and Texas A&M could be tricky

LSU has a lot of new faces on its 2024 schedule, including Southern Cal, UCLA, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

But for as flashy as those new matchups are on paper, the back-to-back road trips the Tigers have to make in Week 8 and 9 against familiar foes Arkansas and Texas A&M, respectively, shouldn't be overlooked.

LSU didn't handle the consecutive road trips it had to make this season well, falling to Ole Miss before squeaking by Missouri. Additionally, the Tigers have lost six of the 12 games they've played away from Tiger Stadium since coach Brian Kelly's hiring.

No nonconference game in the second to last week, Vanderbilt awaits instead

LSU will not play a non-Power-5 opponent in the second to last week of the season and will instead face Vanderbilt in Tiger Stadium.

The matchup comes at a good time for the Tigers with the Oklahoma matchup looming and a potentially difficult road trip to Gainesville coming the week before.

A matchup with Oklahoma finishes off the year with a bang

Instead of facing Texas A&M to end the season, LSU will host Oklahoma instead. The matchup is only the fourth time the two programs have faced each other and the first time they'll play one another in Baton Rouge.

A game between two College Football Playoff-hopeful programs with third-year head coaches will certainly make for good television, despite the lack of history between the two sides.

