How difficult Jeff Wilson Jr. trade impacted Deebo Samuel, Kyle Shanahan

The NFL is a business and everyone around the league knows that. However, it's never easy when players receive news of a teammate being traded.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared his thoughts on San Francisco trading Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

"It was extremely hard," Shanahan said. "That was one that I was not happy about, excited about, but something I truly understand that I think was the best for the team."

Shanahan noted that Wilson was "exactly" what he was looking for in a player and that the addition of star running back Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell's impending return made Wilson more likely to be acquired by a team that wanted him.

What's more, the 49ers' coach made it clear that general manager John Lynch had to do what was best for the team right now and in the future.

"And for us to get a draft pick that we do need, give some of these other guys opportunities that they don't need yet, because we are healthy, but I do think it's the right thing for us in the long term," Shanahan added.

On the other hand, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel said he was "happy" that Wilson was traded to a team that could fully showcase his talent before becoming a free agent in the offseason.

The reason for Samuel's joy is that after his own contract negotiation, his entire outlook changed, and understands the league is a business. Now Wilson is in a spot that could help him receive a lucrative contract in the offseason.

"It wasn't difficult to say goodbye because I was genuinely happy for him," Samuel said (h/t Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone.) "It was a great opportunity for him to go over there [to Miami] and get back around some coaches [Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel] that he's already been around."

Samuel added that he and Wilson always will be close, regardless of where he ends up.

"We're never going to lose the friendship and brotherhood we have with one another. He was my teammate for a good four years. He's a guy I love hanging around with," Samuel concluded.

After Wilson's four-year tenure with the 49ers, it only was natural for Shanahan and Samuel to check in on how he performed in his first game as a Dolphin.

Samuel called Wilson's first game "great" while Shanahan was "happy" to see his former player excel in his debut against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Wilson had 72 total yards (21 receiving and 51 rushing) with a touchdown.

"I told Jeff make sure that he doesn't play against us. He smiled," Shanahan continued. "I don't think he'll stick with that. He can miss one game though."

Even though Shanahan might not enjoy seeing Wilson wearing another uniform, he knows that the trade to Miami was the best situation for Wilson and his family.

"... If he keeps doing what he did for us, him and his family are going to be in a much better situation at the end of this year, so it was really cool to watch him do for them, what he has done for us," Shanahan concluded.

While Shanahan, Samuel, Lynch and the rest of the 49ers will miss Wilson's presence around the team, it's clear they are all happy to see him in a situation where he can succeed.

Despite the NFL being a business, there still is some humanity to be found within the locker room, as Wilson can attest.

