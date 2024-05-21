'Difficult decision' to leave Henderson out - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said it was a "difficult decision" to omit midfielder Jordan Henderson from his provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2024.

The 33-year-old has won 81 caps since making his England debut in 2010.

Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia last summer before joining a struggling Ajax in January.

"He is a fantastic professional and it was a difficult call to make," Southgate said.

"He'll be a miss. He's an exceptional individual and fantastic human being.

"The determining factor is the injury he picked up in the last camp. He missed five weeks and he just hasn't been able to get to the intensity in the games since then."

Southgate has also omitted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford from the provisional squad for this summer's tournament in Germany.

Rashford played just 16 minutes during the last international break, coming off the bench in the 1-0 loss against Brazil and he was an unused substitute against Belgium.

The 26-year-old scored 30 goals for the Red Devils in 2022-23, but only eight in 2023-24.

"These are difficult calls - you are talking about players who are very good players who have been an important part of what we have done," Southgate said.

"With Marcus [Rashford], I feel players in the same area of the pitch have had better

seasons, it's as simple as that."

England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

