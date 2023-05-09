How difficult is the Cowboys’ schedule for the upcoming season compared to the rest of the NFL?

The NFL is expected to release the 2023 schedule on Thursday, while the Dallas Cowboys’ opponents are known the order is not.

From what is known the Cowboys will have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL in the upcoming season.

According to the NFL’s research department, the Cowboys are in a three-way tie with the New York Giants and New England Patriots for the third-hardest strength of schedule in the NFL.

The Cowboys will have to play the entire AFC East and NFC West which has four playoff teams from last season not including the New York Jets who obtained Aaron Rodgers in a trade.

Top 5 "hardest" schedules based on strength of schedule:



1. Eagles

2. Dolphins

T-3. Giants

T-3. Patriots

T-3. Cowboys



(via @NFLResearch) pic.twitter.com/GtHxL1D1i5 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 9, 2023

The Cowboys and Giants aren’t the only NFC East teams with a hard schedule. The defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles have the hardest schedule in the entire NFL by strength of schedule.

Three teams from the NFC East made the playoffs last year and the division should be one of the NFL’s most competitive heading into next season.

Here are the Cowboys’ opponents for the 2023 season.

New York Giants (X2)

Philadelphia Eagles(X2)

Washington Commanders (X2)

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Chargers