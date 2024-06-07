'Difficult call' to leave Maguire out - Southgate

[PA Media]

England manager Gareth Southgate said it was a "difficult call" to leave Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire out of his squad for Euro 2024.

Maguire has been a mainstay of Southgate's team in previous tournament, but has been struggling with injury in the final part of the season.

Southgate said: "I think we took nine [defenders] in the last couple of tournaments when I looked through, so I think we are the same [depth]. That was part of the reason that, in the end, we couldn't take Harry Maguire because we would have had to have taken a 10th [defender] and that balance wouldn't be right. It would have left us short in other areas of the pitch.

"Harry has made some progress but it has been complicated and we definitely wouldn't have had him in the group stages. There were too many hurdles to get through without really being clear about where we might get to. Given that we haven't got a clean bill of health across the rest of the backline as well, the decision became that we needed cover and players that are fit and ready to go from the start.

"It was another really difficult call. You know how I feel about Harry Maguire, what he has done for England and what he has done for me as a manager."