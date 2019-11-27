The Differentiation between LSU and Ohio State after the Latest Playoff Rankings Release

The College Football Playoff Committee has its work cut out for them, no doubt. It's a tough business having to pick the best four teams, which will continue their seasons after Championship weekend in the hope of hoisting up the National Championship trophy in January. Each week there have been surprises, with the lastest playoff ranking release being no different. On Tuesday, Ohio State jumped LSU for the number one spot. But what prompted the committee to make this conclusion?

Defensive Play and Prowess

The job of the playoff committee is to decide which four teams in the country are the best. This includes all facets of a team's offense, defense, and special teams. While it's undeniable that both LSU and Ohio State have explosive offenses that can hang 40 plus points on an opponent any given weekend, it's quite a different situation with their defenses. Ohio State, led by Chase Young, has a much more complete defense that has led to opponents averaging only 10.5 points against them, which ranks first overall in the country. On the other hand, LSU ranks 42nd, giving up 23.5 points per game.

Penn State Versus Arkansas

The week's previous matchups are one of the main factors that provide motility to teams within the rankings. Blowing out a bad team? Not impressive. Beating a great team? It earns respect. This is the case with Ohio State who played a great team in Penn State. While they certainly didn't blow out the number ten ranked Nittany Lions on Saturday, it was a quality win. As for LSU, they crushed a team in Arkansas who has yet to win a game in the SEC this season and most recently, fired its head coach. We'll find out more in a couple of weeks during Championship weekend who really can beat a good team.

Being a Complete Team

Yes, offenses are fun to watch, and apparently, defenses win championships, but the rankings take into consideration which teams are most complete. This metric is more of an eye-test criterion but still uses quantifiable stats. Ohio State has had very few games where there was not a large margin of victory. LSU, though, has had to get into shootouts several times as a result of their porous and ineffective defense. While it can be said that the level of play is lopsided between the Big Ten and the SEC, the style of victory seemingly is affecting how the playoff committee judges LSU and Ohio State.