Different ways the Packers can get under the 2021 salary cap

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Clarity on the salary cap is finally here. The NFL set the 2021 cap at $182.5 million on Wednesday, a week before the start of the new league year.

The Green Bay Packers are roughly $9.4 million over the new cap, according to Over the Cap.

General manager Brian Gutekunst must shed salary to become cap compliant by next Wednesday. And as Ken Ingalls notes here, Gutekunst and the Packers must clear several million more to sign the draft class and be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Here are some different ways the Packers can slash salary to get under the cap, via Over the Cap’s potential transactions tool:

– Restructure or extension for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($14-17 million in potential savings)

– Extension for receiver Davante Adams ($9.4 million in potential savings)

– Restructure or extension for edge rusher Za’Darius Smith ($7.8-12.4 million in potential savings)

– Cut edge rusher Preston Smith ($8 million in savings)

– Restructure edge rusher Preston Smith ($5.2 million in potential savings)

– Restructure or extension for safety Adrian Amos ($2.8-4.7 million in potential savings)

– Extension for offensive lineman Billy Turner ($3.8 million in potential savings)

– Cut defensive lineman Dean Lowry ($3.3 million in savings)

– Cut kicker Mason Crosby ($2.5 million in savings)

– Cut receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($2.18 million in savings)

– Cut offensive lineman Lucas Patrick ($1.95 million in savings)

– Cut cornerback Josh Jackson ($1.33 million in savings)

