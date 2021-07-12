Different ways the Packers can get Amari Rodgers touches as a rookie

The Green Bay Packers have high expectations for rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers. A third-round pick in this year’s draft, Rodgers might already be one of the most versatile players on the roster. The Packers should be able to explore the pass catcher’s wide-ranging skillset and maximize his potential early on.

It can be hard for rookie wide receivers to hit the ground running, especially in Green Bay. There are so many nuances and concepts to grasp that even finding consistent playing time can be difficult. Then there is actually having the ball thrown your way, which is a whole different story with an untrusting Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback.

However, if Aaron is the Packers quarterback in 2021, all hope is not lost for Rodgers. The former Clemson Tiger shined while playing with an NFL-level quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

Perhaps, Rodgers won’t make a profound impact right away, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have a bright future. It will largely be up to the coaching staff on how soon they can unlock his great potential.

Matt LaFleur and the rest of the offensive coaching staff are probably cooking up ways to implement their new weapon. In the meantime, let’s explore some of the different ways Green Bay can get Rodgers the ball next season.

Special teams

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) fields a l kick during the 2nd quarter Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

Special teams are a great way for rookies to make an early impact. This sets up well for Rodgers, who will compete for return duties during training camp. It is no secret the Packers have had trouble in the return game in recent years. Rodgers should provide some assistance, at least on punt returns. He returned only two kicks in college for a total of 58 yards. Rodgers had more success on punts, finishing his career with 68 returns totaling 529 yards and one touchdown. His career average of 7.8 yards per punt return is a yard more than any Packer who returned punts in 2021.

Story continues

As a slot receiver

(AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

The slot is where Rodgers will best fit in the Packers offense. Rodgers is a good route runner, which helps him get open against tight coverage. He’s fast, quick, and has explosive feet. Rodgers is expected to be the first "true slot" Green Bay has had since Randall Cobb. That isn’t to say Rodgers is the next Cobb, but the two have similar builds and skillsets. Right away, Rodgers should be able to run a pretty advanced route tree, which will help him get on the field and also get targeted as a rookie.

In the backfield

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) stiff arms Furman defensive tackle Matt Sochovka (92) during the 1st quarter Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

At 5-9 and 212 pounds, Rodgers has a running back’s build. He also looks a lot like a running back when the ball in his hands. So much so that he even spent extra time taking handoffs during Clemson’s Pro Day. Matt LaFleur probably doesn’t envision Rodgers playing the role of a typical running back. However, occasional carries and catching passes out of the backfield are certainly an option. If Green Bay can find ways to get the ball in Rodgers' hands quickly, he can utilize his vision and elusiveness to make plays.

In motion

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

LaFleur loves to use motion to keep defenses on their toes. Insert Rodgers and the Packers have a new wrinkle for jet sweeps, reverses, and more. This is a lot of what Tyler Ervin did in 2019 and 2020, but Rodgers might be able to do it even better. If Green Bay can generate favorable looks with Rodgers using pre-snap motion, he could do some serious damage.

1

1