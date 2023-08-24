Different vibe: Case football gets fresh start to begin the 2023 season

SWANSEA — Angelo Ciallella, Jack Orton, Nathan Wood and the Case football team concluded their third practice of the season behind Cardinal Stadium.

The senior trio each took a moment to savior the crisp, Swansea late summer morning air. As they looked around at their surroundings, only one thing stood out in their eyes. Football is finally here.

"I think the hard work last year that we started with [then] coming into the year — I think we're going to take them back to these practices and into the season," Wood said. "I'm definitely excited to get to the first game."

There's a different vibe this year for Case. For one, there are more seniors (15) this season than last year's 2-8 team, and two, team bonding is manifesting throughout each day.

"Last season, we had five seniors who played and the rest were juniors and sophomores — not knowing what the varsity game is like," Ciallella said. "Now, we have seniors who knows what a varsity game is. We can teach the younger guys on how to feel. It is just different now.

"It all starts at practice. We were all together but the intensity was never there. We never had guys stepping up just being the leaders that they needed to be. We have a lot of us who knows what to do."

Orton said his team has hit the weight room early and often this offseason.

"The first two practices have been good," Orton said. "Lots of hard work out there. Big step from last year. We're more experienced, confident and relaxed out there."

When asked what the three seniors are looking forward to in Week 1, the trio each echoed, 'Beat Diman'.

Ready for the next step

Head coach Anthony Palladino said the turnout for football was pretty good, considering Case has only 520 total students in the building.

He said his numbers were 52, which is nearly 25 percent of the boys attending the high school.

Case quarterback Jack Orton looks downfield for a receiver during Tuesday morning's practice at Joseph Case High School.

"A lot of kids last season never experienced what a Friday Night under the light was liked," Palladino said. "It's a different world, going from a JV game on a Saturday or Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to playing in front of a bigger crowd with a little more pressure.

"Not having that experience to lean on last year, it hurt us in spots. We're hoping to reap the rewards of those trial and tribulations from last year. Now we have a team that is a little bit older, more mature and way more experience. We still need to execute but Iike where we're at."

Palladino said the his team's turnaround starts from the top. He said at some point during the year there needs to be accountability among the team.

Case footballs head coach Anthony Palladino at Tuesday's practice.

"My voice can be mundane after a while," he said. "You need kids to hold each other accountable and that's when you reach good levels as a coach. When the kids buy in to the program. It is still early but the kids are holding each other accountable."

Veteran presences

Palladino has many players that have that veteran presence on both sides of the ball. Leading the way for Case is senior center William Whalen. Other valuable seniors include Will Lebouef, Richard Arruda, Sam Racine and Benjamin Duquette. Juniors Patrick Grindrod, Jonathan Ryan, Braden Sellers and sophomore Charlie Medas are other names to know.

2022 recap

The Cardinals dropped their first five games last year before beating Bourne at home, 34-28. They captured a non-playoff game against Wareham in Week 10. Case lost to Somerset Berkley on Thanksgiving in the 90th rendition of the game. Those teams will not be playing this year. Somerset Berkley will play Central High School, which is Rhode Island, while the Cardinals will battle Atlantis Charter.

Four names to watch

No. 9, Jack Orton, quarterback: Orton passed for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. He threw for Case's lone touchdowns against Somerset Berkley on Thanksgiving Day. Orton had several explosive plays for over 50 yards.

No. 15, Angelo Ciallella, wide receiver/defensive back: Ciallella led the Cardinals in interceptions with three from his defensive back position, including a pair against Wareham. He had 400 yards receiving and scored four touchdowns. Ciallella has great hands and had a 67-yard reception.

Case football practices Tuesday morning at Joseph Case High School.

No. 34, Nathan Wood, running back: Wood had 550 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns. He had a monster game against Bourne, rushing for a season-high 176 yards on 12 carries. Wood also had the longest run (95 yards) from scrimmage for a touchdown.

No. 1, Braden Bibeau, running back: Bibeau was tough all season on the defensive line for the Cardinals. He also had 68 total tackles, including seven for losses. Bibeau is also a hard runner on the offensive side of the ball, averaging nearly six yards a carry.

Case 2023 schedule

Friday, Sept. 8 — vs. Diman, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 — at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 — at Tri-County, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 — vs. Upper Cape, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 — vs. Fairhaven, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 — at Bourne, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 — at Seekonk, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 — vs. Atlantis Charter, 10 a.m.

