‘I have a different story to most guys out here’: Tony Finau’s remarkable road to Augusta

Tony Finau’s voice cracks a little, tracing the drive from his frostbitten garage to Milwaukee and the beaten-up hotel, where he wore his father’s hand-me-downs and watched his mother count pennies at the table. Fourteen years old, the third of seven children, an “outsider” fighting for and against a world of luxury, that day will always be “imprinted on his mind”. Not because he qualified for the Junior Ryder Cup, the springboard to a career of financial security and unimaginable success, but for what he promised.

“That day, I told my mum we wouldn’t have to do this much longer,” Finau tells The Independent. “The countless times [she skipped meals] without me knowing. Driving to sketchy hotels without air-conditioning [under America’s desert sun]. I told her I was going to make it.”

Time has passed, but the memories are still fresh. Finau is now one of golf’s most recognisable stars, built like an NBA athlete, with a gunslinging drive that will make the branches wail at Augusta in the absence of spectators. Last year, he played in the final group alongside Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods, and was primed to clinch his first major until his tee-shot on the 12th spiralled in the breeze and parachuted into Rae’s Creek. “I knew if I executed that shot, I was taking a step towards the Green Jacket, for sure,” he recalls. “It was the time to step up and execute the shot of my life and I was very disappointed. It was a tough pill to swallow.”

Sharing in Woods’ spectacular renaissance, though, was still a sentimental experience for Finau. Like so many players today, he remembers being “mesmerised” and “inspired” to pick up a golf club by Woods’s orthodoxy shattering victory at the 1997 Masters. The trouble was, living in a cramped apartment in a deprived neighbourhood in Salt Lake City, Utah, golf as a sport was practically invisible.

It was left to Finau’s father, Kelepi, an airport baggage handler, to find a solution, buying a six-iron, a putter and a miniature golf bag from Salvation Army for less than £2. Without access to a local course, Kelepi propped up an old mattress in the garage, scavenged a handful of balls from a squalid river, plastered old posters of Jack Nicklaus’s swing across the wall, and taught Tony and his brother, Gipper, from scratch. For hours in the dead of winter, as the light faded behind those thin walls, Finau thudded balls metronomically at spray-painted targets on the mattress until his hands turned blue.

Tony Finau is one of the most extraordinary golfers on the PGA Tour

“Sometimes, I’d ask for a bathroom break just to put hot water on my hands because they were so freezing,” he says. “There were a lot of blisters, a lot of rain and cold times in that garage. My dad taught us hard work and no excuses when it comes to sports. I didn’t know any better. I didn’t even realise kids my age were practising in sunshine and hitting off grass.”

The hustle, pain and sacrifice prepared Finau for the strange reality of junior events. To raise money to travel across the US, his mother hosted luaus, where Finau would perform a traditional Polynesian-Samoan dance, juggling fire and knives, the heat and steel grazing his arms. His competitors arrived in sheeny 4x4s, wearing branded clothes and pristine shoes; the products of a totally foreign environment.

