Different paths lead IndyCar and IMSA to big weekends at Elkhart Lake's Road America

Road America’s two biggest events are vastly different, yes. But stripped down to their most basic levels, they’re more similar than they are opposites.

Teams prepare cars. Drivers traverse a 4-mile course in the Sheboygan County countryside. Fans buy tickets and stand along the fence line or sit in lawn chairs and cheer the competition and speed.

“In the simplest terms, it’s four wheels, it’s an engine, it’s a driver, it’s engineers, it’s aerodynamics, it’s testing, it’s technology,” said team owner Chip Ganassi, who participates in both series. “A lot of the things are the same.

“All the track knows – I’ve said this before – there’s four little rubber patches touching it. It doesn’t know if it’s an Indy car, an IMSA car, a NASCAR car. You’ve got to manage those four patches of tire that are touching the tarmac. You learn little things from each one, sort of a ‘best practices’ if you will that transfer back and forth between the series.”

From an appearance standpoint, though, the cars on track for IndyCar’s XPEL Grand Prix this weekend bear little resemblance to the IMSA sports cars that will show up the first weekend in August.

The technology is different. In some cases performance may be similar but in others it’s not even close.

Drivers sometimes cross over. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves have won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, IMSA’s premier event. Pato O’Ward won an IMSA title in 2017, well before he became the most popular driver in IndyCar. Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun, championship-winning teammates in IMSA, both made their IndyCar debuts this season.

Alex Palou rounds Turn 5 on his way to an IndyCar victory last year at Road America. Palou is one of five drivers racing in the series for Chip Ganassi Racing, which also fields a car in IMSA.

IndyCar puts on competitive races with less advanced technology

The business model? Even within the ranks of IMSA, the approach can differ, and at the highest levels it’s worlds apart.

“To go IMSA racing, you’ve got to be a factory,” said Roger Penske, who owns the most successful team in IndyCar history, plus the series itself, and also operates the Porsche IMSA GTP program.

“And if you want to buy an LMDh car (used in IMSA’s top class and internationally), it’s two to three million for the car. You can get an Indy car for three or four hundred thousand. So it’s a huge, huge difference.”

IMSA has enjoyed considerable growth in recent years through the use of technical regulations common to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and FIA World Endurance Championship, as well as technologies relevant to the manufacturers involved.

In eight weeks, IMSA’s WeatherTech Series grid will have about 50 cars from 12 manufacturers across four classes, although just 10 will compete for the overall win in the premier class with others far slower.

The entry list for Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix includes 27 cars powered by either of two engines (Chevrolet or Honda) and one chassis manufacturer (Dallara).

Josef Newgarden, a two-time series champion and one of three Team Penske drivers, navigates the Mitchell Bend in 2022, when he went on to pick up his second Road America victory.

IndyCar’s hybrid unit debuts at Mid-Ohio and a new car is coming in 2027

Penske bristles at the notion IndyCar has been stagnant, even if the car is essentially made-over versions of one that debuted in 2012, saying it’s completely different from a safety and technology standpoint. The addition of a debris deflector in 2019 and then full aeroscreen in 2020 are among the most visually apparent changes.

“We’re now in the process of looking at 2027 when we’ll have a new car and we’ll have new technology, but the first step was hybrid,” Penske said.

IndyCar’s energy recovery system is scheduled to debut next month at Mid-Ohio, the second race after Road America. Drivers will be able to use the extra power generated through the system in a similar manner to the push-to-pass system, although it also will be available on ovals. The project was delayed and debuts about a year and a half after IMSA’s.

Roger Penske owns a three-car IndyCar team and the series itself, and his organization also spearheads Porsche's IMSA program.

“But we can talk about the cars,” Penske continued. “We worked on safety. Certainly the speed is there. There’s no more competitive grid, when you look at it. So we can get into Formula One numbers and spend two and three hundred million dollars, and I’m not sure the show is any better.

“So I don’t want to see the criticism (from people) who might say we haven’t done anything with the car, because that’s not right. If you looked at where the car was five, six years ago and what’s been done with it and what’s been done with it over the last four or five years, it’s significant. With a commitment on ’27 to have new designs and some new opportunities we are working on today we’ll see it make a big difference. But I want to see us execute this hybrid car that we start with at Mid-Ohio.”

A full field test of the hybrid system is scheduled for Tuesday at the Milwaukee Mile, where the series will return after nine years to race twice on Labor Day weekend.

Fans get up close with the GTD Pro class No. 3 Corvette during the popular grid walk before the IMSA WeatherTech race at Road America last August.

How much do the IndyCar vs. IMSA differences mean to Road America fans?

Looking back to the most basic elements of racing, though, how much do the differences in technology or the ownership business model mean to the fan along the fence line?

At Road America, the IMSA crowd has grown more than IndyCar in recent years, but that’s largely because it started smaller, said Mike Kertscher, the track president, without divulging numbers. There’s considerable crossover among the bases, but there are differences too.

“You have one that’s focused on technology for quite some time … and the other is focused maybe a little more on the competition side over the years, being very competitive and having great races,” Kertscher said. “When I look at size of events, activation in the paddock, what does the fan get for their buck, they’re pretty close in today’s day and age.

“On the technology side, our younger fans are into that more so than maybe some of our more tenured fans. Still, the technology still brings something new. Every car is cutting edge. We saw it last year with the electrification stuff, and it’s cool. IndyCar’s going there; it’s just not there yet. It’s coming. We hear about it. … It’s exciting to see.”

Are there things the series that put on the two biggest weekends at Road America can learn from one another?

Penske moved on without really answering that question. Ganassi, who fields five Honda Indy cars as well as a Cadillac entry in IMSA, said he saw things but didn’t think it’d be a good business move on his part to “sharpshoot (IMSA’s) Jim France and Roger Penske” with unsolicited advice.

Kertscher offered the promoter’s perspective:

“I think they both could probably teach our stock car friends a little bit about fan engagement.

“They both do some things well. The autograph sessions, the drivers are very approachable. Hell, last year I saw IndyCar guys down in the campground having dinner with random fans. That’s awesome. Those are stories that those people will tell forever.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Road America benefits from different IndyCar, IMSA approaches