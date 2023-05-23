‘A different gear:’ Eberflus, Fields gush over DJ Moore

Eberflus, Fields blown away by DJ Moore originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is hoping to jumpstart the team’s offense this season, and needless to say, he’s made a big impression on the coaching staff and his new teammates in workouts at Halas Hall.

Moore, acquired by the Bears in the blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, is optimistic that he can make a big impact for his new team, and the coaching staff agrees.

“The first thing I (noticed) is speed,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “I just saw that yesterday, and I was like ‘wow.’ There’s a different gear there, you know? That was exciting to see yesterday.”

Eberflus says that the receiver, who has racked up more than 50 catches in each of his first five NFL seasons, combines raw physical ability with stellar technique.

“It’s rare when you’ve got a guy that can run the route and have the route discipline that he has and the football IQ that he has, and then also that speed and that talent he has,” he said.

Quarterback Justin Fields, who is hoping to take his own strides forward in his third year in the NFL, is thrilled to have a new offensive weapon to work with.

“People were blowing up my phone about the guy being traded,” he said. “DJ brings a great talent to this team, and just his personality fits in well with everybody from the first day he got here. He’s a hard-worker, and his personality, just the way he acts, he fits in well with the team.”

Fields says that he anticipates that he’ll get to know Moore better through summer workouts and training camps, focusing on reading his body language and learning where he can fit the ball when the receiver is running routes.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Bears after a successful stint with the Buffalo Bills, says that he’s been a long-time admirer of Moore, who was drafted the same year.

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching him for a while,” he said. “Seeing the good things he’d done in Carolina makes me excited to know he’s on our team. To see those spectacular plays and big-time catches, and when a play needs to be made, to have a guy that can do that means a lot to our team. That’s a guy that makes you excited about what’s to come.”

In 80 career games, Moore has 364 catches for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has started all 17 games in each of the last two seasons, with 63 grabs for 888 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns during the 2022 campaign.

The Bears have added a group of offensive weapons to help out Fields this season, with Moore as the obvious headliner. Tight end Robert Tonyan has also signed with the club, and the Bears drafted wide receiver Tyler Scott out of Cincinnati and running back Roschon Johnson out of Texas.

They also signed former Carolina running back D’Onta Freeman, who had 914 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 17 games last season.

