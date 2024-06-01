Different faces, same results for Old Lyme girls' tennis, which wins fourth straight state title

May 31—WEST HARTFORD — There have been four straight state championships now, the fourth coming to fruition on Friday. But while the results have been the same, the personnel is ever-changing.

Take, for instance, Old Lyme High School's No. 3 doubles team, which clinched the second-seeded Wildcats' 5-2 victory over No. 4 Valley Regional in the Class S girls' tennis state championship at Conard High School.

Ada LaConti, a junior who spent part of the season on the junior varsity, and freshman Allegra Schaedler lost their first set against Valley before coming back to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4, setting off a celebration among their teammates.

"I started playing when I was a freshman and I kind of always saw the varsity girls winning all these championships," LaConti said. "It was always something in the back of my mind that maybe one day that could be me. I was so excited when I actually got to be able to be a part of the varsity team."

Old Lyme led the overall match 3-2 with two matches left on the courts at Conard, both of which had gone to a third set.

The singles matches went off on one row of four courts, with the three doubles matches on the far set of courts and a row of courts in between. That's where Old Lyme head coach Lauren Rahr and her dad/assistant coach Dave Rahr stood, in the middle.

LaConti and Schaedler led 5-4 when the opposing coach, on a changeover, pulled her players aside for a word. Rahr gathered LaConti and Schaedler together and tried to keep it light.

"Today, she was like, 'Put all the ingredients together and make a cake,'" Schaedler said with a smile before describing the newfound dynamic between her and LaConti. "We played a few matches but we really only started fully playing (together) a few weeks ago. I think our connection really helped us get this win today. We got a lot better today."

The Wildcats (20-2) got singles wins from senior No. 1 Elaina Morosky, the only player to compete in all four state championships; No. 2 Katherine Zhang, the first player off the court with a victory Friday; and No. 3 Emma Arelt, who won in three sets.

Senior captains Aggie and Beatrice Hunt won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles.

Rounding out the team against Valley were Rose Dimmock at No. 4 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Natalie Buckley and Stella Young.

"To think back to that first state title (in 2021), we were inside against Litchfield. It was COVID. We all had to wear masks," said Lauren Rahr, who now has four titles in her four seasons with the Wildcats. "To be out here in this beautiful weather today and be able to hug my girls after ...

"There's something special about tennis. There's something special about tennis in Old Lyme."

The championship match was postponed a day with Old Lyme's opponent yet to be determined, which caused Rahr a little bit of extra stress. The Wildcats practiced Thursday.

"I always explain states to them as bonus tennis, so yesterday I was like, 'We have a bonus practice,'" Rahr said.

Morosky started off her career with the Wildcats at No. 3 doubles, rising to No. 4 singles as a sophomore and No. 2 as a junior before taking over this season at No. 1. Aggie and Beatrice Hunt replaced Shoreline doubles champions Livie Bass and Alexis Fenton and earned a Shoreline title for themselves.

"This year really shows that it's about Miss Rahr's coaching," Aggie Hunt said, "because she taught us how to move at net and put effort into every shot. It's that level of commitment she upholds year after year."

"Listening to her pregame speech, I was like, 'This is different than any coaching I've ever experienced," Beatrice Hunt said. "She made us pinky promise that we would give it our all, which I never break a pinky swear so I was, like, 'This is serious.' It's positive but it's competitive, too; that's hard to do."

