What’s different about the Dolphins since their Week 6 matchup with Jets?

The Dolphins team the Jets are hosting at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon is different from the one New York saw when it traveled to Miami last month.

Much different.

While the Jets have remained stuck in park, the Dolphins have taken flight and are now a legitimate playoff contender in the AFC. Despite a bad loss to the Broncos in Week 11, Brian Flores has his team playing some of its best football of 2020 — which is certain to spell trouble for New York.

Let’s take a look at how exactly Miami has changed since it last played Gang Green in Week 6.

Tua Time

When the Jets traveled to Miami in October, it was Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the charge under center for the Dolphins. When they come to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, it will be their prized rookie manning the position. After Miami's win over the Jets, the Dolphins went on their bye week and named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback. Tagovailoa has fared well sans a blip on the radar against the Broncos last week, throwing for 602 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in four starts. Tagovailoa is far from a finished product -- his play against Denver in Week 11 was proof of that. Unless a thumb injury keeps him out of action this weekend (unlikely), the Jets will have to gameplan for the dynamic rookie for the first time.

Miami's Expectations

When the Jets and Dolphins met in Week 6, Miami was considered a team trending in the right direction, but still far away from contending. Boy, have things changed since then. At 6-4, the Dolphins are currently tied with the Raiders for the seventh seed in the AFC. Las Vegas would win the tiebreaker over Miami if the season ended today, but the Dolphins have a legitimate chance to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2016 -- Adam Gase's first season as their head coach.

Dominant Defense

The Dolphins flashed their defensive potential by shutting out the Jets in Week 6, but nobody could have predicted the unit turning into one of the better ones in the NFL this season. Miami came out of its bye week and put the league on notice, stifling a Rams offense that currently ranks fifth in the NFL. The Dolphins got into a shootout with the Cardinals the following week, but responded by slowing down red-hot Justin Herbert and a Chargers offense that had been playing its best football of 2020. They didn't too perform too poorly in their loss to the Broncos last weekend, either.