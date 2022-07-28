How will this year be different for Daniel Jones? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss how this will year will be different for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss how this will year will be different for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Frankie Montas strikes out four batters over 5 innings of two-run ball in a solid outing against the Astros
What are the Colts looking for in the left tackle competition?
The Giants are moving on from one of their linebackers. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York is waiving Justin Hilliard. Hilliard joined the Giants last year when he was claimed off waivers from the 49ers. He appeared in two games and played 15 special teams snaps before he was placed on injured reserve [more]
We're breaking down the Bears offensive line after the first practice of training camp.
Frankie Montas likely will be traded before the August 2 trade deadline and is receiving interest from the Yankees, Cardinals and Mariners.
Jerry Jones was paying tribute to former Dallas Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when he used what is considered a derogatory slur.
There’s an awful story that gets repeated anytime someone brings up a high NFL draft pick who turns out to be a potential bust. JaMarcus Russell, drafted first overall in 2007 to be the then Oakland Raiders’ quarterback/savior, was quickly labeled as too undisciplined to lead an NFL squad. His coaches routinely gave him DVDs to do some independent film study as homework and quizzed him on their offensive concepts. One day they handed him the NFL equivalent of a placebo, a blank DVD with no film,
If Ezekiel Elliott continues his downward trend, it will be difficult for Dallas to continue justifying his exorbitant salary.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was known for his over-the-top preparation for games. Their former punter takes fans through Manning's process.
New England Patriot Trent Brown took a playful jab at Bill Belichick after Day 1 of training camp when speaking with the media about Mac Jones and Patriots offense.
Roethlisberger, in a wide-ranging interview published Friday, blamed everything that when wrong during his tenure on his teammates.
The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale. With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut [more]
With one answer, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got to tease Davante Adams and praise Allen Lazard.
Drew Brees joined Andy Nesbitt on Sports Seriously and shared who he is most excited to watch this upcoming NFL season.
We're taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Justin Fields from the first practice of Bears training camp.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made his first public comments on the Baker Mayfield trade as camp opened, plus updates on Jack Conklin and David Bell.
Back issues limited Ford's availability in San Francisco after a high-profile trade from Kansas City, and ultimately led to his release.
NFL talent evaluators envision these 10 players establishing themselves with big steps forward during the 2022 season.
The first New York Giants training camp practice of 2022 is in the books, so here are 10 quick takeaways.
Aaron Rodgers shows off his best impression of Nicholas Cage as Cameron Poe from Con Air as he arrives at Packers training camp. Here's a look at some more memorable looks.