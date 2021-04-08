Different combinations of CB, DL and OT for Packers in first 3 rounds of 2021 draft

Three positions stand above all others as the Green Bay Packers prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. While other needs exist, including at wide receiver and linebacker, the needs at cornerback, defensive line and offensive tackle likely represent the Packers’ three biggest, considering the returning talent on the roster, the long-term outlook and overall value of each position.

While the Packers aren’t going to select players based solely on needs, the composition of the roster will help guide the process, and targeting the three positions could provide general manager Brian Gutekunst with the best options for building the best roster in 2021 and beyond.

Here’s a look at how the Packers could attack all three positions during the first three rounds of the draft:

Cornerback first

Even with Kevin King back on a one-year deal, the Packers will need a long-term starter opposite Jaire Alexander. In the first round, the Packers could stay put at No. 29 overall or trade up to get one of the better cornerbacks in the class. First round: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech Second round: OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan Third round: DL Alim McNeil, NC State First round: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern Second round: OT Brady Christensen, BYU Third round: DL Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA First round: CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State Second round: OT Walker Little, Stanford Third round: DL Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

Defensive line first

The Packers have held onto Dean Lowry, but an infusion of talent along the defensive line is absolutely required. The position has Kenny Clark and a bunch of question marks. Adding the first first-round talent here could turn a weakness into a strength overnight. First round: DL Christian Barmore, Alabama Second round: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse Third round: OT Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa Note: I'm not sure there is another sure-fire first-round prospect at defensive line after Barmore. Other second-round or third-round options (not included in this exercise) could include Milton Williams, Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu. This might be a position the Packers have to address on Day 2 or 3 if Barmore isn't there.

Offensive tackle first

The Packers released Rick Wagner, and All-Pro David Bakhtiari is still recovering from a late-season ACL injury. Bakhtiari and Billy Turner can be a strong tandem, but adding a young talent capable of playing either side could really help the Packers to start 2021 and well into the future. First round: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State Second round: CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky Third round: DL Tyler Shelvin, LSU First round: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame Second round: DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington Third round: CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota First round: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech Second round: CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford Third round: DL Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

