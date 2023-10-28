Different Colts, Same result: Meadowbrook captures fourth straight district title

CAMBRIDGE — Make it a Lady Colts volleyball 4-Peat!

For a fourth consecutive season, Meadowbrook advanced to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division regional tournament, leaving the Lady Colts again as one of 16 teams left across the state in the Division III volleyball playoffs.

On Saturday afternoon inside Cambridge High's Gene Ford Gymnasium, the Lady Colts punched their regional return trip with a three-set sweep of No. 2 seed Union Local. Meadowbrook improved to 21-5 with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 win to claim the Division III district championship and a return trip to regionals.

Meadowbrook High's volleyball team overcame the loss of an immense amount of talent to advance deep into the OHSAA volleyball tournament.

Meadowbrook High's volleyball team proudly display the Division III district championship hardware after Saturday's victory over No. 2 seed Union Local. The Lady Colts improve to 21-5 and now advance to their impressive 4th consecutive appearance in the OHSAA regional tournament.

Not many people probably believed another return trip to regionals was in the cards, following the loss of seven talented seniors off last year's OHSAA Final Four team. But veteran head coach Kelly Zehnder and her new look Lady Colts had faith in each other and just went to work.

Seniors Set the Tone For Return Trip

For the entire four years in the Meadowbrook volleyball program, Karly Launder and Taylor Sichina have each held vital roles in the Lady Colts' successful four-year run. Both have started since their freshman season, playing key roles along the way.

But in previous seasons, the talented duo played a reserve role in the leadership department, until this year when their time to step up arrived. They, along with fellow senior Avery Black, who stayed true to the program over the last three years despite being limited to a smaller role, have led the way.

"I just think this is something extra special with this group," Zehnder said. "This one is all theirs, one that is for Karly (Launder), Avery (Black) and Taylor (Sichina) to really relish. Those three seniors led us here, and they did a great job of continuing the proud tradition of success of the previous teams.

"The teams that came before starting this winning tradition, but this one is all about this team," Zehnder added. "This group worked very, very hard to make it happen. If you would have said a year ago after the Final Four run, that we would be back again this year, I don't think many people would have thought it could happen. But this group made it happen with hard work and belief in each other."

Launder explained it was just a desire to keep that winning tradition going under their watch as seniors.

"It just feels great ... 4 years in a row is just an incredible honor," Launder said. "We did lose a lot of talent from last year, but this group has worked very, very hard to get back to regionals. I never had a doubt we could get back again this season.

"Last year's team was special and very talented," Launder added. "But this year's team just proved that we are too. Just really proud of my teammates for what we have accomplished. But we have more work to do, we are not satisfied. We want to go back to the Final Four and take it one step further this time."

Young Guns Step Up and Do the Job For Lady Colts

Despite filled with talent and plenty of experience, that Meadowbrook senior trio could not do it themselves ... they needed some help.

And help they got from a group of underclassmen who were ready to shine as the spotlight turned onto them this OHSAA postseason tournament run.

Meadowbrook sophomore Addy Sichina (4) dives to keep the ball alive during Saturday's Division III district championship match against Union Local inside Gene Ford Gymnasium.

Take your pick as each and every team member had their moment in the sun this year from junior Katie Stoney, who seamlessly stepped into a key starting role, as well a pair of talented sophomores in Addy Sichina and Journey Nicola.

Nicola filled the role of Libero and was a force along the Meadowbrook back line. Nicola promptly went out and set a new school record for digs in a season with 480.

Addy Sichina probably had the toughest transition of all, taking over the setter position from her outside hitter slot.

"Addy did not set the first 10 games of the season," Zehnder said. "There are not many girls that can go from outside hitter to setting. Being a setter is one of the detail, specific roles on the volleyball court. And Addy just does it flawlessly.

"Journey needed to step in at Libero when Karly went down and again did a great job," Zehnder added. "Both of them have gave us whatever we needed, whatever we asked of them all year. I mean Journey is now the school leader in dis with 480. I just have a super group of girls, each and every one of them contributes to our success."

Sophomore team members include Sommer Ginn and Nora Smithberger and freshman are Kara Launder and Nat Norman.

Zehnder's valuable coaching staff includes Jeff Beros, Morgan Haught and Whitney Dixon.

For the youngest Sichina team member, just being able to contribute was satisfaction enough.

Meadowbrook head coach Kelly Zehnder celebrates with her team after claiming the Division III District Championship and a fourth straight trip to the OHSSA regionals on Saturday inside Gene Ford Gymnasium.

"Over the summer I had to set a little, so I got some time doing it," Addy Sichina said. "But then when I had to take over full time, it was a little difficult to change my mindset. But now I've got used to it and feel much more comfortable.

"Think of working on it full time in practice really helped," Sichina continued. "I just happy I can do something to help our team. We knew we wanted to get back to regionals and keep the streak going. We still have some work to do yet. I'm very excited we get another opportunity at the regionals."

Next Game

Meadowbrook will open Division III regional action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Logan High School versus an undetermined opponent.

