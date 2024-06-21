Different here: Celtics fans flood the streets of Boston to celebrate Banner 18

Celtics fans were riding a new high Friday as the Championship team rode by on duck boats spreading cheer.

Many people chanted “Go Celtics,” while small kids sat on their parents’ shoulders. Roughly a million people, most wearing green and white, lined the parade route erupting in deafening screams and chants of excitement.

Several fans dripped sweat, as they waited eagerly to see the champs, if only for a few moments.

There's barely any wiggle room along the parade route on Tremont St. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ePUUh2Eefo — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 21, 2024

Jayson Tatum showed up the shiny new trophy, holding it high for fans.

“I took off work to be here and my boss supported it,” Nyjah Eastman, who came all the way from New Bedford.

While the Celtics brought the heat during Game 5, clinching their championship title, Friday’s temperatures were slightly cooler, still lingering in the 80s.

Some players celebrated with sips of champagne, though many fans agreed, nothing tastes as good as Banner 18.

“I just wanted to see the boys come through on the parade, who brought us here baby…the best fans in the world right here,” said Sam Richardson of Middleton.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Jason Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Fans on Causeway Street attend the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics reacts during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Fans cheer during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: A general view of the duck boats during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: A general view of fans on Causeway Street during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the Boston Celtics Victory Event on June 21, 2024 following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Fans on Boylston Street watch the parade from a window during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Boston Celtics fans cheer during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: A dog stands in confetti on Boylston Street during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: A fan wearing an altered Kyrie Irving jersey on Boylston Street attends the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: A fan throws beers to onlookers from his window on Boylston Street during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Former Boston Celtics player Paul Pierce during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Fans sit atop the Boston Street bus stop during the Boston Celtics Victory Event & Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Fans line the route of the parade celebrating the Boston Celtics' NBA basketball championship Friday, June 21, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics NBA basketball championship MVP Jaylen Brown, center, celebrates during a duck boat parade Friday, June 21, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics is introduced holding the MVP trophy during the Boston Celtics Victory Event following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy as he is introduced during the Boston Celtics Victory Event following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

